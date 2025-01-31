Sean Strickland Says Donald Trump’s Rallies Often Feel Like “A Hitler speech” in Attempt to Explain Bryce Mitchell

UFC athletes Sean Strickland and Bryce Mitchell have recently drawn significant attention for their controversial statements. The Arkansas-born athlete Mitchell praised Adolf Hitler, and while Strickland attempted to explain the athlete’s actions he made some new statements making the matter even more cloudy.

Sean Strickland, Donald Trump, and Hitler

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has a history of making inflammatory remarks. He has openly admitted to being a “former neo-Nazi” and has made numerous racist, homophobic, and sexist comments over the years.

Recently, Bryce Mitchell ignited outrage after making highly offensive comments during the debut episode of his podcast ArkanSanity. Mitchell described Adolf Hitler as a “good guy.”

In an attempt to explain Bryce Mitchell’s actions, Strickland said:

“Bryce is a product of being on the internet too much. Nothing more Nothing less … Bottom line you don’t fix hate with hate. In America or the world. Bryce is a product of the internet.“

Sean Strickland also added:

“I’ve been at a trump rally thinking “wow this feels like a Hitler speech” it is brain washing. Find an enemy, attack the enemy rally the people around the enemy. There is a reason why he rallied millions of people to do evil acts. Hate and fear is the easiest way to get people to march in the direction you want“

While both fighters continue to compete without formal sanctions from the UFC. UFC President Dana White condemned Mitchell’s remarks as “beyond disgusting,” emphasizing Hitler’s role in orchestrating the deaths of six million Jews during World War II. However, White also stated that Mitchell would not face disciplinary action.

Sean Strickland will next fight for the UFC middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 later in February.