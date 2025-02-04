UFC’s Sean Strickland Stands With Luigi Mangione: “We need some more Luigi’s in this world”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has once again captured attention with his outspoken remarks, this time expressing support for Luigi Mangione, a controversial figure currently facing legal troubles. UFC fighter Sean Strickland has publicly voiced support for Mangione, aligning his stance with broader critiques of corporate influence in America.

Sean Strickland Stands With Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione is an Ivy League graduate who has become a polarizing figure after being charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. The incident occurred outside a Manhattan hotel, where Mangione allegedly shot Thompson in what prosecutors describe as a targeted attack. Mangione left behind a manifesto criticizing the US healthcare system and has been charged with multiple state and federal offenses, including first-degree murder and terrorism-related charges.

In a recent with Full Send MMA, Strickland criticized corporate influence on government and voiced solidarity with Luigi Mangione. “I’m about my boy Luigi,” Strickland said. “I’m a free-market capitalist, but these corporations have infected the government, and it ain’t right. Luigi, man, I’ll go donate to your fund right now. I hope you get off; you did the right thing. At the end of the day, f— that guy. We need some more Luigis in this world, and the world would be a better place.”

Known for his polarizing statements, Strickland has previously criticized both Republican and Democratic ideologies, particularly their shared embrace of neoliberal economic policies. He has also called out the concentration of corporate power, lamenting that “three companies own the world” while questioning why conservatives staunchly defend such systems.

Investigators discovered bullet casings with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” engraved on them, one word per casing. These inscriptions are believed to reference the title of the book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It by Jay Feinman, which critiques insurance industry practices. The words appear to symbolize Mangione’s grievances against corporate healthcare

Sean Strickland’s remarks on Luigi Mangione come during fight week as he prepares for a high-stakes rematch against reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312 this Saturday in Sydney, Australia. The bout marks Strickland’s attempt to reclaim the title he lost to Du Plessis in January 2024 via a split decision. Their first encounter was a closely contested fight that saw Du Plessis utilize superior grappling to secure victory despite Strickland’s higher striking output.

Despite—or perhaps because of—his controversial persona, Sean Strickland continues to draw significant attention to his fights, making him a compelling figure both inside and outside the octagon. As he steps into the cage this weekend, all eyes will be on whether he can channel his intensity into reclaiming UFC gold.