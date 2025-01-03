MMA Fans Speak Up as the UFC Remains Silent at Former Neo-Nazi Sean Strickland Spreads Muslim and Jewish Hatred

The UFC has not commented on Sean Strickland’s recent tirade against Muslims and Jewish people. The former UFC champion is a self-described recovering neo-nazi, and he may be best known for his words outside of the octagon. Later this year he is set to fight for a middleweight UFC title.

Former Neo-Nazi Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland has explained his past as a neo-Nazi. He was raised by an alcoholic, drug-addicted father and a white supremacist grandfather, whom he hero-worshipped despite describing him as a “big piece of sh**”. This troubled home atmosphere and the ideas put forth by his elders fueled negative emotions and led him toward extremist ideologies.

As a young teenager, Strickland exhibited several concerning behaviors. He would draw swastikas on his arm and walk to school. He was expelled from school in the ninth grade for committing a hate crime. Strickland even idolized Edward Norton’s character in the movie “American History X” and aspired to be like him.

The former UFC champion explained that practicing martial arts was his ticket out of hateful beliefs.

Sean Strickland Muslim and Jewish Tirade

The former neo-Nazi has recently posted several Tweets on X stating that Muslim and Jewish people are incompatible with American values. He said, “Islam contributes nothing to the world besides violence and oppression. It is not compatible with America and freedom.” And added, “Jews are not loyal to the United States. Their loyalty is always with Israel. THERE IS NOTHING WRONG WITH THAT. Yes is not compatible. I’m an American for America.. plain and simple… Judaism doesn’t belong in America as well….” Sean Strickland concluded with.

As many have pointed out, this is a white supremacist speech but disguises the others as religious enemies, rather than enemies due to their race. The other is the enemy of the USA, according to Sean Strickland.

The UFC has remained silent on this matter. But the fans have spoken up about his hateful rhetoric.

“I find extremely insane how acts of violence,” MMA Joey said, “Only matter to people like Strickland when the person is Muslim. White Christian = Mental illness, Jewish = Mental illness. Somehow the religion of a deranged person only matters if they’re brown.”

“Sean Strickland masquerades around as Mr. America using freedom as speech to hate on people of a different religion,” MMA Joey added, “claiming they don’t belong here. He might want to brush up on the first amendment which also includes freedom of religion.”

An X user added, “I love that Strickland’s gimmick is that he’s supposedly some type of badass killer but spends his time being afraid of basically everything.” Another said, “No one should listen to this guy about Christ. He spews hate literally everyday.”

Additionally, Strickland’s language is in direct violation of the UFC’s Code of Conduct.

Sean Strickland is booked to fight for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 312 against Dricus Du Plessis on February 8.