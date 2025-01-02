Sean Strickland launches Islamaphobic rant ahead of UFC 312 return: ‘It’s not compatible with America and freedom’

ByRoss Markey
Ahead of his undisputed middleweight title fight at UFC 312, Sean Strickland has launched his latest Islamaphobic tirade on social media, claiming the Islamic religion will never be “compatible” with American life, and is a direct oppressor of “freedom.

Strickland, a former champion and the current number one ranked challenger at middleweight, is set to return to action in February, taking headlining honors at UFC 312 in a long-anticipated rematch with the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis.

Out of action since June of this year, outspoken contender, Strickland turned in a split decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa in a co-main event showdown at UFC 302 in New Jersey.

Sean Strickland launches Islamaphobic rant across social media

And on social media this evening, Strickland hit out at the Islamic religion, claiming it solely serves to contribute “violence” to the world, and would never be “compatible” with American culture.

“Islamic extremist…… You mean people who actually follow the Qurans teaching?” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account. “Islam contributes nothing to the world besides violence and oppression. It is not compatible with America and freedom.

Sean “have you read the quran” I’ve read the highlights,” Sean Strickland posted. “Rape. murder.torture.war. jihad. stoning Quran 4:24 Mohammed “infidelity is wrong, unless it’s your female slave, rape her all you want” Not fucking compatible with America…….

“America is a country of Christ,” Sean Strickland commented. “You could be Christian, catholic, atheist BUT our core values is that of Christ. I have nothing against Islam or Muslims BUT!!!!!!!! Islam should stay in Islamic countries. Although you would all benefit from Christ. *I’m agnostic”

