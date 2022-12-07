Sean Strickland comments on James Krause UFC gambling situation: “The guy should never be back allowed in the UFC and they should close down his gym.”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland recently spoke with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie in an interview and discussed the James Krause gambling scandal.

Due to abnormalities surrounding James Krause’s fighters on gambling lines, the UFC has cut all ties to Krause’s gym and athletes. Krause is currently under investigation by multiple authorities.

Sean Strickland laid out his thoughts in plan language; if Krause guilty then he should be gone. Strickland explained:

“I don’t know what the f*ck happened with Krause, I don’t even f*ckin’ know Krause. But, if there is any fight throwing bullsh*t; fuck Krause. The guy should never be back allowed in the UFC and they should close down his gym.”

However, if there is no wrong doing, then let the man be free. Strickland continued:

“Now, if it’s all bullsh*t and it’s just some guys being assh*les, then, you know, move on, let the guy have a life. But if what they’re saying is true, if he was throwing fights and changing fights then give that guy the boot, he don’t belong here.”

The US-born Strickland is coming off a knockout loss to now-champion Alex Pereira. On December 18, Strickland will be fighting UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier in a UFC Fight Night Main event.

See the full interview below:

Matt Brown agrees with Sean Strickland

Veteran UFC athlete Matt Brown agrees with the assessment from Sean Strickland. In an interview with SB Nation’s The Fighter vs. The Writer, Matt Brown explained:

“Sounds like he went to the well one too many times on this one though, right? He reached a little too far, overstepped his boundaries and now he’s looking like Pete Rose out here. Long story short, James Krause is f****d. Everything he’s worked for is going down the drain from this. I’ve never seen anything like this.” [H/T MMAFighting]

Matt Brown is still an active MMA fighter but currently has no fight scheduled.