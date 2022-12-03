UFC cuts James Krause and all associated fighters over suspicious betting: “Fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause… will not be permitted to participate in UFC.”

Due to multiple investigations into James Krause suspicious sports betting, the UFC has cut ties with the coach and former fighter James Krause and any fighters associated with him or his gym.

Krause was an MMA coach who was a renowned UFC gambler, including betting on his own fighters he coached. He had a Discord and YouTube dedicated to offering gambling advice.

In early November, a Krause-coached fighter Darrick Minner fought with an injury and lost in the first round via TKO. Hours ahead of the fight, a sudden shift occurred in which thousands of dollars were placed on his opponent, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, winning by way of a first-round TKO. This event has begun an investigation into James Krause, who has now deleted his Discord and YouTube. Additionally, Canadian provinces Ontario and Alberta have discontinued all UFC betting.

UFC cuts all James Krause fighters

On Friday, the UFC released a statement regarding James Krause. On their website, they declared:

“UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations. Further, UFC has released Darrick Minner from the organization.”

Sports betting is a pillar of the UFC with many big-name gambling sponsors and casinos working alongside the UFC. The statement added that the UFC has been cooperating with all ongoing investigations into the matter:

“UFC has been cooperating with multiple ongoing government investigations into the facts and circumstances surrounding that contest. On November 18, the Nevada State Athletic Commission informed UFC and Minner’s coach, James Krause, that Krause’s license was suspended and would remain so while NSAC conducted an investigation into the matter. “

Most notable, Interim UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno was booked for a title unification bout against Deiveson Figueiredo in January 2023. Moreno will be forced to change coaches or drop-out form the fight. On Instagram, the Mexican-born athlete shared:

“Waiting for justice.”