Sean Strickland showers with AK-47: “The most f*cking American thing you can do.”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has shared a video on Instagram of him showering with an AK-47.

He shared:

“Lesson number 3 in my “taticool” course. You always… always…. shower with your AK.. she likes to be dirty but not that dirty.”

In the clip, he said:

“I’m going to give you guys some advice. Showering with your AK is the most F*cking American thing you can do. It’s not f*cking weird.”

Which is an ironic thing to say as the AK-47 was developed and originated in the Soviet Union. If one truly wants to show patriotism while they shower with their guns, an M16, developed in the USA, would have been a better choice.

Some advice from Sean Strickland pic.twitter.com/q98ZoklFVb — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 4, 2022

MMA fans react to Sean Strickland’s shower

Like many Sean Strickland events, fans were split on whether this was planned humor or if Sean is unwell mentally. According to ‘zmorgan91,’ this event was very on-brand. He said:

“This might be the most Sean Strickland thing I’ve yet to see.”

‘Brenden.jerome’ needed further clarification, he asked:

“Can I sit in the hot tub with my AK Sean?”

Paul Bruin loved the patriotic energy and commented:

“There’s the saying “that’s as American as apple pie” it should be switched to “that’s as American as Sean Strickland!”

Dillan Moore questioned the sanity of Strickland, he said:

“Certified schizophrenic.”

Sean Strickland is coming off a knockout loss to Brazilian top contender Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ will be fighting for a world title at UFC 281. Before his most recent loss, the American-born athlete was on a six-fight win streak with victories over Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, and others.