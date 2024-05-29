Conor McGregor rips Islam Makhachev amid speculation over infection pre-UFC 302: ‘This inbred lives with staph’

Conor McGregor has hit out at undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev on social media once more tonight – labelling the Russian force “inbred”, with speculation rife that the champion is dealing with a staph infection in his leg ahead of his UFC 302 title fight with Dustin Poirier this weekend.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter, has been sidelined since he turned in a one-sided first round high-kick knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in October of last year in the pair’s short-notice title fight rematch.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Strobe

And this weekend, the Makhackala native returns atop UFC 302 in New Jersey, attempting to defend his divisional crown for a third time in a showdown against the returning former interim gold holder, Poirier.

And posing for pre-fight photos donning his championship belt and sporting the glove-colored Octagon gloves, fans on social media appeared to point to a potential health concern for Makhachev ahead of the bout, noticing some discoloring and a sizeable indent on the champion’s left leg.

Conor McGregor accuses Islam Makhachev of having staph ahead of UFC 302

Reacting to claims, the above-mentioned, McGregor – who himself was sounded out as a future opponent as soon as September by Makhachev, speculated he was suffering from a staph infection, in and insulting tirade.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

“Staph again,” Conor McGregor posted in reply to photos of Islam Makhachev. “This inbred, however, lives with staph. This team is infested, make no mistake. Scuff balls. Whatever ya’s are into, I suppose. He still subs Dustin in the 1st.”

Staph again. This inbred however lives with Staph. This team is infested, make no mistake. Scruff balls. Whatever ya’s are into, I suppose. He still subs Dustin in the 1st. https://t.co/8ducNYStAk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 29, 2024

“Yous absolute scuffy f*cks I’m sick of yous,” Conor McGregor posted. “Wash your f*cking selfs! Wash your clothes! Wash your mats! And do it f*cking everyday you scuffy c*nts.”

Yous absolute scruffy fucks I’m sick of yous. Wash your fucking self! Wash your clothes! Wash your mats! And do it fucking everyday you scruffy cunts. 🤢 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 29, 2024

Do you think Islam Makhachev is dealing with a staph infection pre-UFC 302?