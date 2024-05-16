Sean Strickland rips ‘Weak man’ Paulo Costa with UFC 302 fight in jeopardy: ‘I thought you would man up’

ByCole Shelton
Sean Strickland blasts weak man Paulo Costa with UFC 301 fight in jeopardy I thought you would man up

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has taken aim at Paulo Costa as he claims the Brazilian has yet to sign his contract for their UFC 302 fight.

Strickland and Costa are set to serve in a five-round co-main event fight at UFC 302 on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey in a highly-anticipated bout. It’s an intriguing scrap and a crucial one for the division, but taking to social media, Sean Strickland claimed Costa may be out of the fight.

“Goddamn, Costa. I’ve heard you’ve yet to sign that contract,” Strickland said. “I’ll tell you what, man. I didn’t f*cking believe it. I did not think you’d react like a coward. I thought you would man up, sack up. Instead, you’re acting like you’ve got f*cking ovaries. I went onto Google. I did the right things, gave you the benefit of the doubt. I went onto Google and I noticed something, man. After you fought Izzy, you went downhill. You went on that f*cking deep end, my man. I don’t know what f*cking happened in that little f*cking pea brain you have.

READ MORE:  Stipe Miocic backed to land knockout win in fight with Jon Jones: 'I just feel like he might not have a chin'
Sean Strickland settles fighter pay issue with UFC execs agrees to clash with Paulo Costa in June
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Do we need to get someone for you to talk to, my man? Do we need to sit you down and have you talk about your f*cking feelings? I think therapy is for weak men. Let me tell you something, dude. You’re being a weak f*cking man. If you can’t sack up and make this sh*t happen, we’ll get someone for you to talk to. Don’t disappoint me. Don’t disappoint the fans. Let me make you f*cking bleed,” Strickland continued.

Sean Strickland threatens to stab Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 if he mentions abuse
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

The UFC still has the fight on their schedule for UFC 302, but after Strickland’s comments, fans are now worried that the fight might be off.

gettyimages 2019364721 612x612 1

Paulo Costa responds to Sean Strickland’s claims

After Sean Strickland’s comments, Paulo Costa took to social media to respond to the former champ.

READ MORE:  Ex-MMA champ sees Jon Jones only needing 'two and a half minutes' to finish Alex Pereira in potential fight

Costa tweeted out a graphic of a signed contract so fans are hoping that means the Brazilian will indeed sign the contract and the fight remains on.

READ MORE:  Esteban Ribovics scores insane 37-second head kick KO against Terrance McKinney - UFC St. Louis Highlights

Latest Posts

Latest Posts