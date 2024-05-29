Sean Strickland is not a fan of the new gloves debuting at UFC 302: ‘Yeah, they absolutely suck’

Sean Strickland is not happy with the new UFC gloves.

This Saturday night, June 1, ‘Tarzan’ will return to the Octagon for a high-stakes middleweight scrap with secret juice-chugging contender Paulo Costa. It will be Strickland’s first fight since surrendering the 185-pound crown to Dricus Du Plessis in January.

Addressing members of the press during the UFC 302 media day on Wednesday, Strickland was asked his thoughts on the new gloves which will be making their official premiere at the event following an initial unveiling in April.

Needless to say, the outspoken superstar is not a fan.

“Yeah, they suck, dude — I don’t know who, like can we talk to the person who designed these gloves; have you ever been in a fight in your f*cking life?” Strickland said. “It’s like you get these f*cking dorks that have no idea [and] they’re like ‘Oh this sounds like a good idea, and they make it.’ “They put so much stupid sh*t on it, like how did you a**holes think that this was a good idea? So yeah, they absolutely suck, and the UFC dropped the ball on that one.”

Sean Strickland doesn’t see the new gloves doing anything to stop eye pokes

The biggest hope from fight fans is that the new design would help reduce if not altogether eliminate unintentional eye pokes. Sadly, it seems as if that is nothing more than a pipedream as Strickland believes the only way to prevent eye pokes in a fight is to stick every fighter in boxing gloves.

Even if there is another way, these gloves won’t be it.