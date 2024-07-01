UFC star Sean Strickland hits out at ‘Dead body’ Joe Biden amid Presidential debate: ‘It’s a damn shame’

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland said it’s a shame that Joe Biden is even allowed to run for President at his age and condition.

Biden is 81 years old and at the debate against Donald Trump, the current President was stumbling over his words and losing his train of thought. After the debate happened, Strickland spoke to James Lynch and said it’s a shame that Biden is the one running the country right now.

“It’s kind of a damn shame that Biden is even a candidate. You guys clearly know I’m anti-Liberal, I’m anti-Democrat, but the fact that they brought that dead body on stage, with a straight face and gave him a bunch of f*****g drugs, and expected him to represent America is a f*****g damn shame. But, it’s also a damn shame for you guys that voted for that guy, he had to get there somehow, and you f***s did it,” Strickland said during an interview with James Lynch.

Strickland, who is a known Trump supporter, said it wasn’t even close as to who won the debate and is hopeful that Trump reclaims office as he believes it will help the stock market.

“Let’s go Trump, my man. Hey guys if Trump wins, it’s going to be a really good time to buy some stocks, if Trump loses, it’s a good time to buy stocks after November. If you are banking on Trump, go out there and empty out your wallets, go buy some s**t,” Strickland added.

Sean Strickland Holding Out For Title Shot

As for Sean Strickland’s fighting career, he says he is holding out for a middleweight title shot after he beat Paulo Costa by decision on June 1.

Strickland returned to the win column after a controversial split decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis to lose his middleweight title in January. With Du Plessis set to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, he says the plan is to wait for the next title shot.

I keep getting asked to fight whittaker. I beat Izzy, the world knows I beat dricus.



Whittaker lost to both.



I am the number 1 contender, I defended that spot easily against Costa.



I will wait….. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 25, 2024

“I keep getting asked to fight whittaker. I beat Izzy, the world knows I beat dricus. Whittaker lost to both. I am the number 1 contender, I defended that spot easily against Costa. I will wait…..,” Strickland wrote.

Sean Strickland is 29-6 as a pro and coming off the win over Costa and is the No. 1 ranked middleweight.