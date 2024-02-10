Sean Strickland confronts Machine Gun Kelly at Power Slap event: ‘I’m easy to find, vampire man!’

Former UFC middleweight world champion Sean Strickland had an absolutely wild 24 hours.

On Friday morning, the outspoken fan favorited kicked off his weekend by pummeling controversial Rumble streamer Sneako during an intense sparring session. The incident quickly went viral, and while most MMA fans were delighted by the sight, one YouTube star was not enthused.

Social media sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul responded to the footage by dubbing Strickland a bully. Furthermore, he offered ‘Tarzan’ a million dollars to fly out to Puerto Rico where they could have their own heavy sparring session in front of cameras. That kickstarted a lengthy back-and-forth between the two that resulted in Strickland sending quasi-death threats to ‘The Problem Child.’

Later that evening, Strickland attended a Power Slap event where he ran into musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly. InsideFighting caught part of their meeting which was less than pleasant.

While it’s uncertain what kickstarted the altercation, Strickland can be heard calling MGK “weird” and slamming his attire. As he walked away, Strickland turned back around and yelled, “I’m easy to find, vampire man.” Before the footage dropped, ‘Tarzan’ revealed that something had occurred between himself and the Grammy-nominated artist.

“I almost hit a vampire tonight… lol!” Strickland wrote on X. “They said his name is machine gun kelly.. How do you have a dope ass name and dress like a 13 goth south park character?!?”

I almost hit a vampire tonight… lol! They said his name is machine gun kelly.. How do you have a dope ass name and dress like a 13 goth south park character?!? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

He followed that up with another post once he realized that MGK is actively dating Megan Fox — star of the first two Michael Bay-directed Transformers films and cult classic Jennifer’s Body.

“You guys what the f*ck is going on………. Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing….. what the actual f*ck has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? @meganfox are you ok? Do you need assistance?!”

You guys what the fuck is going on………. Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing….. what the actual fuck has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? @meganfox are you ok? Do you need assistance?! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 10, 2024

Dana White reacts to Sean strickland-machine gun Kelly incident

UFC CEO Dana White reacted to the incident between Strickland and Machine Gun Kelly, simply stating that you can’t take the ex-champ anywhere that involves being around other people.

“You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings,” White said following an extended pause. “You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about humans.”