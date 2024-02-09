Sean Strickland batters and bloodies controversial Rumble streamer Sneako during sparring session

Sorry, Mikey Musumeci. If you want to get your hands on Sneako, you’ll have to get behind Sean Strickland.

Last month, the often controversial Rumble streamer had an awkward interaction with Strickland after he asked the former middleweight world champion for some words of wisdom. “The majority of influencers are c*nts,” Strickland quipped. Strickland’s disdain for social media stars aside, the interaction was fairly pleasant.

That was not the case when Sneako foolishly accepted an invite to spar with Strickland. Showing up to the gym early Friday morning, they both strapped on a pair of boxing gloves and stepped inside the cage for a couple of rounds.

It went pretty much how you’d expect.

Sean Strickland just gave Sneako a BEAT DOWN and bloodied his nose 😳 pic.twitter.com/LjdwL8gotN — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 9, 2024

Sneako rubbed a lot of fight fans the wrong way when he crassly commented that “jiu-jitsu is for autistic people.” The comment came while watching a clip of ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci earning a finish against Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki at a ONE Championship event in October. “He shouldn’t be winning,” Sneako added, referring to Musumeci’s unassuming appearance.

Musumeci took exception to the comments and called for a fight with Sneako. “There’s this guy named Sneako, making fun of me, making fun of my friend, making fun of jiu-jitsu,” Musumeci said on social media. “He calls himself a boxer, I’m a jiu-jitsu guy. Let’s have an MMA fight.“

Obviously, Sneako would never agree to a legitimate fight with a five-time IBJJF world champion, but it is nice to see that an MMA fighter was able to get their hands on the obnoxious internet personality and bloody him up a bit.