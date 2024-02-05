Video – Ex-UFC champ Sean Strickland rear-Naked chokes fight fan while snowboarding

Even when he’s hitting the slopes, Sean Strickland still finds a way to squeeze in some training.

Days removed from his disappointing split decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297, ‘Tarzan’ was spotted doing some snowboarding. However, a recent video shared by Strickland social media shows the often outspoken superstar mixing his sports with an unidentified fan.

In the clip, which you can see below, a fan shoots in for a single leg on Strickland and — to his credit — manages to get the former champ down on one knee. Unfortunately, it’s all downhill from there as Strickland appears to ramp up the aggression, taking the man’s back and locking in a rear-naked choke.

Sean Strickland rear naked chokes a fan while out snowboarding. 🤣🤼‍♂️👏 pic.twitter.com/D5FgsZZtJO — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) February 5, 2024

It’s far from the first time that Strickland has had an interesting run-in with a fight fan. During his trip to Australia for UFC 293 in September, ‘Tarzan’ claimed to have punched an Israel Adesanya supporter in the stomach, though it was later revealed that the interaction was playful in nature.

During a UFC 297 pre-fight press event, an individual in the crowd rushed the stage to shake Strickland’s hand. Strickland obliged just as the man was dragged away by security and dubbed a “savage” by the middleweight fan favorite.