Dana White confirms UFC 300 set to receive two more fights: ‘We’re still working on the main event’

ByRoss Markey
Promotional CEO, Dana White has confirmed that the organization is still actively searching for a main event bout for its UFC 300 card in April – as well as an official co-headliner, claiming it’s been an “interesting time” attempting to put together the flagship card’s headliner.

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife regarding the impending announcement of a UFC 300 headlining fight – with names from the likes of Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis, and even former two-division champion, Conor McGregor touted as potential main event stars for the highly-anticipated UFC 300 main event. 

And with South African, du Plessis more-or-less ruling himself from a UFC 300 main event title fight against Adesanya as he requires more time to recover from his fight with Sean Strickland last month, the options for the promotion’s to land a main event scrap are fastly dwindling. 

Furthermore, amid speculation how the UFC are planning on launching a surprising headliner featuring McGregor and expected next foe, Michael Chandler for the April card – the above-mentioned, White claimed earlier this week how the Dubliner is unlikely to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon until the Fall.

Dana White provides update on UFC 300 card

Overnight, however, White provided another update on the UFC 300 card in total – as well as a potential headlining announcement, claiming brass are still attempting to put a fight atop the card together.

“It’s been an interesting time trying to make the main event [for UFC 300],” Dana White told Adam’s Apple NYC during a recent interview. “We’re still working on it.” 

Currently slated for the card in terms of championship bouts: a history all-Chinese strawweight title fight between current champion, Zhang Weili is slated for the event, in a clash with compatriot, Yan Xiaonan.

And furthermore, the symbolic BMF title is up for grabs to boot, with defending champion, Justin Gaethje drawing former undisputed featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway in a fan-favorite showdown in April. 

