Sean O’Malley’s Unfiltered Three-Word Reaction to Conor McGregor’s Latest Training Session

Conor McGregor has released fresh training footage of him hitting the pads and UFC champion Sean O’Malley is not at all impressed.

Conor McGregor

The Notorious’ Conor McGregor has been confirmed to fight Michael Chandler on different dates but the Irish-born striker continues to postpone the match for different reasons. The most recent pushing of the date had to do with a toe injury.

Many fans speculate on how active Conor McGregor actually is in the training room given how hesitant he has been to confirm a date. Additionally, his social media activity typically revolves around partying and yachting, with less focus on training in the gym. Therefore, new training footage becomes major news.

Historically, Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars in MMA history. The Irishman was a UFC two-division champion having captured both titles by way of knockout. Next, McGregor faced all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a blockbuster boxing fight. But in more recent years, he is coming off of two losses and has not had a match since 2021. Conor McGregor needed some time after the leg break he suffered against rival Dustin Poirier.

Sean O’Malley

The US-born Sean O’Malley became the UFC bantamweight champion and is a new star for the organization. The 29-year-old athlete impressed MMA fans worldwide with his highlight reel knockouts early in his career. With an impressive win against the highly skilled Petr Yan, he punched his ticket for a title fight.

‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley then knocked out Aljamain Sterling to capture the bantamweight crown. He would later defend this title against ‘Chito’ Marlon Vera thus avenging an earlier loss. Next, he will look to defend his title later this year against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306.

Sean O’Malley on Conor McGregor

Recently, McGregor released new footage of him hitting pads:

UFC champion Sean O’Malley responded with merely three words:

“Slow and sloppy”