Conor McGregor back to running after broken pinky toe forced him out of UFC 303 headliner

It looks like Conor McGregor’s pinky toe is feeling much better.

Last month, the Irish megastar bowed out of his highly anticipated headliner with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 after he broke his little toe during a training session.

Being that it was the first time McGregor had ever backed out of a scheduled fight, fans were expecting the situation to be a bit more dire, prompting pundits and fellow fighters to absolutely shred the former two-division titleholder on social media.

Little has been said about McGregor’s recovery process with Dana White outright refusing to talk about the Irishman’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” until he’s 100%.

Well, it now looks like that ‘Mystic Mac’ is on his way back to a full bill of health per a recent post on Instagram. In the video clip, which you can see below, McGregor was spotted running down a street seemingly without issue.

Could We Be Waiting until December to see Conor McGregor’s Return?

That’s a big improvement compared to what he had previously told Severe MMA while attending Bellator’s Championship Series event in Dublin.

McGregor previously stated that a return in August or September would be optimal. However, MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani suggested that we might not see ‘The Notorious’ back in action until December with the UFC already filling up a majority of its events between now and then.