Conor McGregor back to running after broken pinky toe forced him out of UFC 303 headliner

ByCraig Pekios
Conor McGregor back to running after broken pinky toe forced him out of UFC 303 headliner

It looks like Conor McGregor’s pinky toe is feeling much better.

Last month, the Irish megastar bowed out of his highly anticipated headliner with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 after he broke his little toe during a training session.

Conor McGregor

Being that it was the first time McGregor had ever backed out of a scheduled fight, fans were expecting the situation to be a bit more dire, prompting pundits and fellow fighters to absolutely shred the former two-division titleholder on social media.

Little has been said about McGregor’s recovery process with Dana White outright refusing to talk about the Irishman’s quote-unquote “greatest comeback in combat sports history” until he’s 100%.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor provides update amid links to December fighting return: 'Comeback loading'

Well, it now looks like that ‘Mystic Mac’ is on his way back to a full bill of health per a recent post on Instagram. In the video clip, which you can see below, McGregor was spotted running down a street seemingly without issue.

Could We Be Waiting until December to see Conor McGregor’s Return?

That’s a big improvement compared to what he had previously told Severe MMA while attending Bellator’s Championship Series event in Dublin.

Conor McGregor

McGregor previously stated that a return in August or September would be optimal. However, MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani suggested that we might not see ‘The Notorious’ back in action until December with the UFC already filling up a majority of its events between now and then.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor rips Dustin Poirier's charity foundation in bitter tirade: 'Broke scammers, him and his wife'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts