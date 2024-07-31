Ryan Garcia wants Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor in bare knuckle: ‘I’m a young lion’

Amid his suspension from professional boxing competition following a failed drug test stemming from his decision win over Devin Haney, former world champion, Ryan Garcia has set sights on fights with both Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley in bare knuckle fighting.

Garcia, a former interim WBC lightweight champion, saw his initial decision victory over former world champion, Haney overturned to an official ‘No Contest’ after he failed a post-fight drug test.

ANOTHER weekly reminder that Ryan Garcia beat the shit out of Devin Haney 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oqwCQczHa3 — Jack Alter (@JackAlter0) July 30, 2024

Staking his claim for a potential move to the UFC following a surprising call out from featherweight contender, Dan Ige, Victorville native, Garcia has now called for a bare knuckle fight with Octagon superstars, McGregor as well as undisputed bantamweight champion, O’Malley.

Ryan Garcia welcomes BKFC fights with Sean O’Malley, Conor McGregor

“I would fight – what’s his name? Sean O’Malley – ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley?” Ryan Garcia said whilst attending Super Rizin 3 in Japan. “Conor McGregor in bare knuckle. But yes, it’s a very big possibility. I know how to wrestle, I know how to do a lot of things that people don’t know. So yeah. I would do it. I would knock out ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley’s rainbow hair off his head.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Along with a fight against the likes of McGregor or Montana striker, O’Malley, outspoken puncher, Garcia welcomed the chance to take on former multiple-time and division world champion, Manny Pacquiao following his exhibition matchup in the Japanese promotion.

“I would love to fight Manny Pacquiao – in a real fight, though, 12 rounds,” Ryan Garcia explained. “I wouldn’t do an exhibition at all. I would want to do a real fight, old lion versus young lion.”

Boasting a 24-1(1) professional record, Garcia’s sole professional loss came in the form of a knockout defeat to unbeaten finishing star, Gervonta Davis in the pair’s grudge match back in April of last year.