Sean O’Malley: Fighting Umar Nurmagomedov with Khabib in His Corner Would Be a Career High

Sean O’Malley thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov’s presence could give his potential clash with Umar Nurmagomedov that big-fight feel.

The latter of the Dagestani MMA dynasty earned a big win inside the Octagon earlier this month, scoring a decisive decision victory over Cory Sandhagen. The victory pushed Umar Nurmagomedov into the No. 2 spot in the bantamweight rankings, setting him up to challenge the winner of next month’s title tilt between reigning 135-pound king Sean O’Malley and top-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley is not the kind of fighter to count his chickens before they hatch, but he can’t help but think about the big fight feel that would come with facing Umar Nurmagomedov. Especially if it means competing against the mind and coaching of Khabib Nurmagomedov who would undoubtedly be in his cousin’s corner.

“I never really thought about it but just kind of off the top of my head right now if I think about it, that would be cool. Khabib’s a legend, 29-0, and very disciplined, serious guy which would make it even more fun,” O’Malley told Red Corner MMA. “It’d be hard to top that, like I guess beating Ilia or Max after that, like there’s guys you could top that with but it’d be hard to get too excited for. I don’t know, I’m thinking out loud right now. It would be cool” (h/t MMA News).

Sean O’Malley headlines once in a lifetime event at sphere in las vegas

Before O’Malley can even concern himself with the Dagestani wrestling attack of an undefeated Nurmagomedov, he’ll have to handle his toughest test yet when he meets streaking Georgian standout Merab Dvalishvili.

The two bantamweight warriors will square off on Saturday, September 14 when the promotion celebrates Mexican Independence Day inside Sphere in Las Vegas.

Dana White has promised an event unlike anything that’s ever been done before. Aside from the unique setting, UFC 306 will feature not one, but two exciting championship clashes. The first will feature a trilogy bout as Alexa Grasso returns to defend her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko.

Grasso shocked the world at UFC 285, scoring a fourth-round submission victory over ‘Bullet’ to kickstart her 125-pound reign. Later that year, Grasso and Shevchenko ran it back, but the bout was controversially ruled a split draw.