UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby was left just as confused as everyone else by the controversial split draw that allowed Alexa Grasso to keep ahold of the flyweight world title on Saturday night.

Headling Noche UFC inside a packed T-Mobile Arena, Alexa Grasso put her 125-pound title on the line for the very first time against the same woman she took the gold from, Valentina Shevchenko. Throughout the 25-minute affair, both women put on an instant classic that could have gone either way. Unfortunately, fight fans were treated to yet another controversial decision as Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer revealed that the bout was ruled a split draw, allowing Grasso to retain her title.

In a clip making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby can be seen brandishing a look of pure confusion after being informed of the decision by Buffer seconds before he addressed the live crowd.

Is Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko Trilogy Bout the Next Move to Make?

The split draw ruling came as a result of MMA judge Mike Bell awarding Alexa Grasso a 10-8 in the fifth round of the bout. Everybody on hand, including commentators Jon Anik, Dominick Cruz, and Daniel Cormier, was left completely confused by the decision and the 10-8 score. Had Bell scored the round a much more understandable 10-9 in favor of Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko would have found herself favored on two of the three scorecards, making her a two-time flyweight world champion.

Instead, Alexa Grasso will retain the title and the flyweight division could potentially find itself held up even further as the UFC decides whether or not they are going to complete the trilogy.

Do you want to see Grasso vs. Shevchenko 3 or is it time for the flyweight division to move on and give another fighter in the division a shot at UFC gold?