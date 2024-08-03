Umar Nurmagomedov lands decision win over Cory Sandhagen in return fight – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Surging bantamweight contender, Umar Nurmagomedov has likely earned his shot at the divisional throne off the back of his return tonight against former championship challenger, Cory Sandhagen — landing a unanimous decision win in their UFC Abu Dhabi main event matchup.

Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov — who cornered his relative tonight in the Middle East, turned in professional victory number eighteen tonight — improved his unbeaten record to boot.

Making his premiere outing over the course of five rounds, Nurmagomedov handed Sandhagen his first defeat amid a three-fight winning run tonight in the United Arab Emirates, mixing in some striking from range as well as a slew of takedown attempts.

Manging to take Sandhagen’s back on cue throughout the twenty five minute main event clash, Nurmagomedov failed with all but five successful takedowns, taking the former’s back and riding out each of the five rounds in a controlling position en route to a unanimous decision shutout.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – AUGUST 03: Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia attempts to takedown Cory Sandhagen in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

And following his victory, Umar Nurmagomedov called for a title fight against the victor of Noche UFC’s main event as Sean O’Malley takes on Merab Dvalishvili next month at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Below, catch the highlights from Umar Nurmagomedov’s decision win over Cory Sandhagen