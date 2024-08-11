Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko Go Head-to-Head in $10k Basketball Contest

UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko squared off on the basketball court ahead of their Octagon trilogy.

Grasso and Shevchenko, who are scheduled to meet for the third time at UFC 306 next month, battled as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 32. The season has featured plenty of exciting moments, prospects, and drama in and out of the cage.

UFC CEO Dana White often refers to the season-to-season tradition ‘Coaches Challenge’ as his favorite part of the show. Grasso and Shevchenko competed in a sport neither is familiar with for a significant payout to themselves and their team’s fighters.

Grasso and Shevchenko, along with their TUF 32 teams, met at the practice facility of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. While White wasn’t able to attend the competition in person, he offered hosting duties to WNBA star Kelsey Plum.

The two flyweights had to make baskets from different areas of the court, and each spot had a corresponding point value. Shevchenko took a simple, yet effective approach, as she continually made baskets from inside the arc to grow an insurmountable lead.

After three time periods, Shevchenko defeated Grasso to earn $10k for herself, and $2k for each of her fighters.

Valentina Shevchenko dominates Alexa Grasso in Hoops

Watch Grasso and Shevchenko’s hoops showdown here.

Grasso retained the UFC flyweight title against Shevchenko in their Noche UFC rematch last year by split draw. She pulled off one of 2023’s biggest UFC upsets when she submitted Shevchenko by face-crank at UFC 285, ending Shevchenko’s record-setting title reign.

After their controversial rematch went Grasso’s way, Shevchenko is looking to regain the UFC flyweight title and reclaim the throne. Before the loss to Grasso at UFC 285, she won nine consecutive fights, including title-defending knockouts over Lauren Murphy and Jessica Eye.