Bellator President Scott Coker weighs in on James Krause betting controversy

Bellator MMA President Scott Coker has issued a statement regarding the investigation of James Krause’s suspicious betting activities following UFC Vegas 64.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Krause on November 18th following a bout earlier in the month between Darrick Minner, who trains with Krause, and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. Hours before the bout, betting lines swung massively in favor of Nuerdanbieke to win inside the distance. It was later revealed that Minner had shown up for the bout with an undisclosed leg injury sustained prior to the event. Minner has since been released by the promotion.

As a result of the investigation, the gaming control board in New Jersey has announced sanctions against James Krause directly while the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Ontario have prohibited UFC betting altogether. In a prepared statement courtesy of MMA Fighting, Coker fully supports the UFC’s actions to help protect the “integrity of MMA.”

“As a lifelong martial artist, integrity and honor have been the foundation upon which I have built my career as a Mixed Martial Arts promoter, and I believe that it is of utmost importance that the integrity of MMA remains unquestioned,” Coker stated in the release. “It is my understanding that certain regulatory agencies have taken action that they deem necessary to ensure that any appearance of impropriety is removed from our sport, and I support those actions.

“Bellator MMA is a promotion that highly values the importance of independent regulation of our sport, and we will continue to abide by the mandates of the regulatory bodies which sanction and oversee our events.”

Brandon Moreno Shares His Support For James Krause Amid Controversy

The UFC’s chief business officer Hunter Campbell released a statement on Friday revealing that any fighters who continue to be coached by James Krause or train at his gym, Glory MMA and Fitness, will not be permitted to compete under the UFC banner.

“UFC has since advised Krause and the respective managers working with impacted fighters, that effective immediately, fighters who choose to continue to be coached by Krause or who continue to train in his gym, will not be permitted to participate in UFC events pending the outcome of the aforementioned government investigations.”

James Krause’s most notable student today is UFC interim flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno. ‘The Assassin Baby’ is scheduled for a title unification bout with division rival Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 on January 21st when the promotion heads back to Brazil. Moreno shared support for his coach on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two embracing one another with the caption, “Waiting for justice.”