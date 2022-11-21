Bellator President Scott Coker reveals frustration towards Dillon Danis: “He got sidetracked”

Scott Coker isn’t a fan of Dillon Danis’ recent antics at last week’s DAZN event.

Danis got into separate physical altercations with KSI and Anthony Taylor. The 29-year-old was punched by Taylor during a heated scuffle. Notably, Danis also got into an altercation with Nate Diaz outside of Madison Square Garden during UFC 281.

Coker doesn’t agree with Danis’ actions outside the octagon. The long-time promoter would rather see his Bellator fighter get paid to fight instead of doing it for free.

“I’m not sure what to think about it,” Coker said. “All I’ve got to say to Anthony and to Dillon: You shouldn’t be out there fighting for free. If you want to fight for free, please give me a call. You’re a professional prize fighter. You should fight in the cage or do it in the ring. I’m not sure what the tactics there are.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

After the recent altercations, DAZN announced that Danis will take on KSI on Jan. 14 in a boxing match in London. Bellator granted Danis permission to take the fight. It will be his first appearance in a boxing ring.

Scott Coker Has Been Disappointed with Dillon Danis’s Bellator Run

Since signing with Bellator in 2017, Danis has only competed in two fights. They were first round submission wins in 2018 and 2019.

The New Jersey native has had knee injuries that have sidelined him for a lengthy amount of time. He underwent a seven-hour reconstructive knee surgery in 2020.

Coker admits that Danis’ inactivity over the last few years has been disappointing. His expectations for the once rising prospect were high. Now, he’s frustrated with Danis’ lack of progress.

“The thing that is frustrating is, when you think of Dillon Danis, the guy has a great ground game. He was one of the best jiu-jitsu guys on the planet at one time,” Coker said. “We signed him, we wanted to develop him, we wanted him to come into our system and start fighting, fight tougher guys and work your way up, but I think he got sidetracked a little bit. Things get in the way.”

“To me, he had a lot of potential. And so we can’t make him do it, he’s got to want to do it, but right now he’s doing something else.” (h/t MMA Junkie)