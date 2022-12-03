Deiveson Figueiredo blasts Brandon Moreno for association with James Krause, promises KO win at UFC 283

UFC flyweight championship holder, Deiveson Figueiredo has blasted incoming opponent, interim titleholder, Brandon Moreno his association with GLORY MMA & Fitness head coach, James Krause – labelling him a “fight fixer” and promising to KO the interim gold holder in January.

Slated to feature at UFC 283 in January in his return to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo will meet interim gold holder, Moreno for the fourth time in the pair’s respective careers – with the former regaining the title with a decision win at UFC 270 in January of this year.

First meeting Moreno back in December 2020, Figueiredo managed to retain his championship in a split draw against the Baja California favorite, before suffering a title loss via submission the following year.

Meeting for the third time at the beginning of this year, Figueiredo defeated Moreno in a close decision win, setting up a fourth title fight between the two for January in the organization’s return to Brazil.

Deiveson Figueiredo promises to KO Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 in Brazil

Commenting on Moreno’s relationship with the aforenoted, Krause, who has seen his license suspended in Nevada by the state athletic commission amid an investigation following the flagging of suspicious betting activity, Figueiredo promised to knockout Moreno in January next.

“What a cute couple!” Deiveson Figueiredo tweeted. “A traitor working with a man who fixes fights. Ain’t no fixing this fight so tell your ex-coach to bet the house because I’m knocking your traitor ass out! @Assassinbaby (Brandon Moreno).”

Figueiredo’s comments come off the back of an official statement release from the UFC, who confirmed last night that should any fighter on their roster continue to train at Krause’s gym or under the tutelage of the organizational alum, they would be prohibited from taking part in events hosted by the UFC.

First winning the vacant flyweight championship in July of 2020, Figueiredo stopped Joseph Benavidez in a title rematch on ‘Fight Island’ – submitting the veteran with a first round submission after scoring multiple knockdowns.