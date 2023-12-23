Exclusive – The Schmo Looks at Potential Opponents for Conor McGregor’s Rumored UFC 300 Return

The Schmo believes UFC 300 has to be the return date for Conor McGregor.

It’s been well over two years since fight fans have seen the Irishman strap on the four-ounce gloves for a scrap inside the Octagon, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from dropping about his “greatest comeback in combat sport’s history” every single week.

Speaking with Mike Owens in a LowKick MMA exclusive interview, renowned mixed martial arts journalist The Schmo, shared his take on McGregor’s impact on the sport, even with his lengthy absence.

“When you think of combat sports, when you think of the UFC, you think of Conor McGregor,” The Schmo said. “He is the biggest star of the sport. He is the Michael Jordan and it’s not even close. In terms of star power. In terms of popularity. When people think of UFC, they think of Conor McGregor and he has not been active in the past couple of years, but every single time somebody wants to discuss big fights, his name gets brought up. He could find anyone and the arena would be sold out. That’s the brand that he’s built. He’s larger than life.”

UFC CEO Dana White has given his guarantee that Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon in 2024, though he has not provided any details beyond that. With the promotion’s next big milestone event right around the corner, everyone, including The Schmo, believes that there is only one event big enough to host the Irishman’s first fight since 2021.

“I think that, personally, UFC 300 has got to be the date for Conor McGregor [to return],” he said. “It just truly has to be. You can’t have UFC 300 and not have Conor McGregor. Especially when he didn’t fight in 2023.”

The former two-division titleholder was initially sidelined after suffering a brutal leg break in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

“His injury was gruesome,” The Schmo said. “Chris Weidman’s injury was gruesome. Anderson Silva’s injury was gruesome. These are very difficult things to overcome and it just took a little bit more time than people anticipated, plus the whole USADA situation. That plays a role in the whole thing.“

The Schmo Believes Michael Chandler will be Conor McGregor’s UFC 300 Opponent

Even if McGregor’s return at UFC 300 is a foregone conclusion at this point, there’s still the question of who he will fight. He has been long-linked to a clash with former Bellator lightweight world champion Michael Chandler, but some seem to believe that the UFC will go for something a bit bigger.

“I personally still believe Conor McGregor fights at UFC 300 and I lean toward Michael Chandler [being his opponent], but if somebody swoops in there, I’m not gonna be surprised if they make the Nate Diaz trilogy,” he added. I don’t think the fourth fight with Dustin Poirier is there right now. I think that fight’s always there, but not for UFC 300. I think it’s Chandler or it’s the trilogy.”

Watch the full exclusive interview below: