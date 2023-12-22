Fans link Nate Diaz to stunning fighting return at UFC 300 amid cryptic social media post: ‘It’s time’

As they did last night amid a cryptic social media post from light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, eagle-eyed fans have now linked promotional veteran, Nate Diaz with a spectacular return to the Octagon at UFC 300 next year – amid a post on the Stockton’s social accounts.



Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, departed the Dana White-led promotion back in November of last year officially, following the completion of his contractual obligations with the organization.

In his Octagon swansong, however, Nate Diaz snapped a two-fight losing skid with a stunning rallying win over former interim lightweight title chaser, Tony Ferguson – submitting the Oxnard native with a fourth round guillotine choke in their impromptu UFC 279 headliner.

Making a professional boxing debut back in August of this year, The Ultimate Fighter winner, Diaz took the outspoken puncher, Jake Paul the distance over the course of 10 rounds in an eventual unanimous decision loss to the Ohio striker.

And linked with both a grudge match against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier in his time away from the Octagon, Diaz has also been tied to a trilogy rubber match with former two-weight gold holder, Conor McGregor – who has welcomed the chance to share the Octagon with the Californian for a third time.

Fans link Nate Diaz to massive UFC 300 comeback

Speculating overnight that Sao Paulo kingpin, Pereira is set for a heavyweight divisional leap in search of a third Octagon championship at UFC 300 – a simple post from Diaz on his official Instagram account, captioned, “It’s time” have led fans to assume the Stockton favorite is booked for a UFC comeback on the card.

Nate Diaz qui annonce peut être son retour à l'UFC aussi ⚔️ 🔙 pic.twitter.com/AqlBFn1HLV — ARENA (@MMArena_) December 22, 2023

Also receiving an offer from the PFL (Professional Fighters League) to fight the above-mentioned Paul in a mixed martial arts rematch, Diaz scoffed at the deal recently, claiming he would not compete in the apparent ‘b-leagues’.

