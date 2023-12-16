Conor McGregor ‘Pushing’ for Michael Chandler bout at UFC 300: ‘If it was up to him, he’d be fighting Saturday’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor is still keen on fighting at a monumental UFC 300 card in April of next year according to his manager, Paradigm Sports ace, Audie Attar – with the Dubliner still earmarked to fight long-time rival, Michael Chandler in a 2024 return to the sport.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match at the lightweight limit.

And serving as an opposing head coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, McGregor squared off with former lightweight title challenger, Chandler, with the Missouri native lined up to fight the ex-two-division gold holder in his return to active competition.

Linked with a potential headlining bout atop a massive UFC 300 card on April 13. next – McGregor has also been teased as a fighter apart of the Dana White-led organization’s summer schedule next year.

Audie Attar talks Conor McGregor’s fighting future

However, according to the Dubliner’s manager, Attar, the team and the UFC star are still pushing hard to see him feature at UFC 300.

“If it was up to him (Conor McGregor), he’d be fighting Saturday, so ultimately, we’re just trying to make sure we’re doing everything right and following all the standard operating procedures to get him back in the Octagon as soon as possible,” Audie Attar told MMA Junkie at the MMA Awards. “UFC 300 would be amazing, and obviously, we’re pushing as hard as we can to make that happen. Ultimately, it’s going to be an exciting 2024 for his return.”

“Look, I think that’s the likeliest opponent,” Attar told of a fight with Michael Chandler. “They just did The Ultimate Fighter together, and I think the fans want to see that fight, but there are other opponents as well. At the end of the day, the UFC is still keen on Michael Chandler and unless something changes there, I certainly think that’s who’s going to be.”

