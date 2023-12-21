Conor McGregor teases return at UFC 300 following event announcement, Offers look at his Fight Camp Setup

Irish Megastar Conor McGregor is once again hyping up fight fans as his imminent return to the Octagon grows closer.

No official announcement has been made regarding the former two-division titleholder’s “greatest comeback in combat sports history,” but the consensus seems to believe that UFC 300 will host the Irishman’s arrival.

Ahead of UFC 296 in Las Vegas, the UFC announced that their next big milestone event would go down on April 13, 2024. Shortly after, McGregor once again fanned the flames of his homecoming by sharing a picture online of an Octagon being constructed, presumably part of his impending fight camp.

McGregor deleted the post shortly after, but as we all know, once it’s on the internet, it’s there forever.

With the promotion finally revealing the date for UFC 300, fans can expect to hear some fight announcements in the next few weeks. Offering a little taste of what’s to come to whet fans’ appetites, UFC CEO Dana White promised that the event would be so loaded, that people would be shocked by who is competing in the first prelim of the evening.

“You want to build these amazing cards that make people lose their minds but there is also much more to it with 300,” he told TNT Sports. “What is the feel of the show going to be? We put on a live event and television show too, what is going to make 300 more special? What can you expect is the first prelim of the event for you to be going like ‘Holy sh*t! That’s the first prelim of the night?'”

If Conor McGregor finds himself as part of what promises to be the biggest card in UFC history, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that he will square off against former Bellator MMA lightweight champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. The two fighters have been linked to one another for nearly a year and recently competed against one another on the 31st season of the promotion’s long-running reality series, The Ultimate Fighter.