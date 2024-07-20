UFC megastar Conor McGregor enters music industry with the launch of his own record label in Ireland

Conor McGregor continues to expand his footprint outside of the Octagon.

Over the years, the former two-division UFC champion has built a business empire that includes his Irish pub, Black Forge Inn, multiple real estate properties, the popular Proper No. 12 brand of Irish whiskey which sold to Proximo Spirits for a whopping $600 million in 2021, and a part ownership in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The Irish megastar is now breaking into the music industry by launching Dublin’s first major record label appropriately named Greenback Records.

Welcome to Greenback Records, the inspired creation of UFC double champ and entrepreneur@TheNotoriousMMA

Richard Buck & Julian O'Brien. Our label is built for creative minds, empowering artists with a clear vision. pic.twitter.com/fNx5epiBka — Greenback Records (@GreenbackRecs) July 18, 2024

According to a report from Sunday World in Ireland, McGregor will partner with Richard Buck and Julian O’Brien on the project which is expected to be a “multi-genre” producer with artists earning a fair share of the profits and payouts that are “currently unheard of in the industry.”

“I am excited to create Ireland’s first major record label in an industry that I have had great interest in for some time,” McGregor said regarding the launch. “To be able to come in and offer music artists a fair deal and properly reward them for their talent. “This industry, like others, has needed an overhaul for a long time. I am excited for myself, McGregor Sports & Entertainment, to partner with Richard and Julian as founders to bring Greenback Records to life!” (h/t MMA Fighting).

The label has reportedly signed numerous artists to the label, though no official announcements have been made.

Conor McGregor Remains Adamant He will fight in 2024

Despite all of his business ventures away from the fight game, Conor McGregor insists that he’ll return to the Octagon before 2024 comes to a close. Originally, he was scheduled to headline UFC 303 on June 29 against former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the bout was scrapped after the Irishman suffered a broken pinky toe while training.

No rescheduled date has been announced, but McGregor insists the fight will go down before calendars switch over to 2025.