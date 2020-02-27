Ryan Hall Calls Out Featherweight Fighters For Ducking Him

Spread the word!













Exciting featherweight submission specialist Ryan Hall is still looking for a fight. The 35-year-old hasn’t fought since July when he showcased his striking ability whilst beating Darren Elkins over three rounds.

Ryan Hall – UFC

Speaking to Ariel Helwani earlier in the week Hall said he’s struggling to find anyone willing to fight him. According to the TUF veteran seven ranked fighters have refused to fight him.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle to find an opponent. I’ve been directly turned down or been told they’re unavailable from 12 all the way down to 6, So that would be (Shane) Burgos, (Jose) Aldo, (Josh) Emmett, (Jeremy) Stephens, (Renato) Moicano, Frankie (Edgar), (Calvin) Kattar – pretty much everyone down to ‘Korean Zombie’ or Yair Rodriguez. He’s been unavailable, so it’s been a little bit tough to find an opponent.

“I was directly turned down by Josh Emmett. I was directly turned down by Renato Moicano. I guess there’s three guys in the division in Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo and Renato Moicano, all of them very tough guys – and of course, Edgar and Aldo in particular, iconic figures – but they’re holding spots in the division that they’re not currently competing in, and it just seems like there’s a logjam that’s difficult to deal with.”

Hall is hoping to return to the octagon by May but accepts that may not be possible. He also is playing around with the idea of acting as stand in for the rumoured match-up between Brian Ortega and Zabit Magomedsharipov.

“I’m hoping to fight in May, hopefully against the toughest opponents possible,” Hall said. “That’s always what I’ve asked for. That’s always what I’ve hoped for and always what I’ll be ready for. Also, I heard that there’s the potential for a Zabit (Magomedsharipov) and Brian Ortega fight, and if one of those guys stubs their toe and gets hurt, I’ve asked the UFC if I could be an alternate and slide in for that.”

In an ideal world Hall says he’d love to face Ortega. It would be a fight for the grappling’s fans, with two of the best in the game squaring off.

“I think it would be really cool to fight Brian Ortega,” Hall said. “He’s obviously a super tough guy, put on an excellent fight against Max Holloway, shows a great deal of durability, very tough guy. Great skills, has excellent wins over Frankie Edgar, over Cub Swanson, over Moicano. Tough on the feet, good on the ground, someone who would intentionally engage me on the ground I think, because he’s probably not afraid of other people either, so I feel like that would be fantastic.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)