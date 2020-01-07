Ryan Hall Calls Out Jose Aldo & Frankie Edgar

Spread the word!













Ryan Hall has had a tough time finding a dance partner. So much so, in fact, that Hall has been forced to resort to some very uncharacteristic tactics.

Hall has taken to Instagram to call out former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, and ex-lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. The former “Ultimate Fighter” winner posted the following statement.

“Never thought I’d have to go this route, but then again, I also never imagined a laundry list of ranked professional tough guys turning down a fight with a skinny, blinky kid from the suburbs…

“Frankie Edgar and Jose Aldo are two people for whom courage won’t ever be an issue and it’s for that reason I have looked up to both since I first saw them compete years ago. Maybe one of them would be willing to step in to show everybody else how it’s done?

Pick the time and place, boys. I’ll be there.”

The 34-year-old grappling ace has gone on an eight-fight win streak since dropping his pro mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in 2006. Many of Hall’s opponents have found his heel hook technique annoyingly difficult to defend. While Hall has faced many criticisms for the entertainment value in his style, he has certainly proven himself to be an extremely difficult matchup for anyone.

What do you think about Hall calling out Aldo and Edgar?