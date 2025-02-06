Exclusive | Rowdy Bec Rawlings Opens Up on Domestic Violence “I’ve been knocked down, but I get up every time”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Exclusive | Rowdy Bec Rawlings Opens Up on Domestic Violence and Her Fight to Save Lives

‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings is known for her fighting, however, her most significant battles have been fought outside the arena. As a survivor of domestic violence, Rawlings has become a powerful advocate for raising awareness about abuse and empowering others to overcome adversity. Through her recent documentary ‘Fight to Live‘ the former UFC athlete tells the story of her life.

‘Rowdy’ Bec Rawlings

She began as a standout in the UFC and later transitioned to a star in BKFC. Despite her success in combat sports, Bec Rawlings faced harrowing personal struggles such as escaping an abusive marriage while raising her two sons. Rawlings’s story is now the focus of Fight to Live, a documentary directed by Tom Haramis. The film candidly explores her journey from victim to survivor and advocate.

I’ve been knocked down, but I get up every time, whether in relationships or in my fighting career. I’ve never given up, and that’s what my documentary is about. It’s absolutely amazing.

In an interview with Tim Wheaton of LowKickMMA, Bec Rawlings discusses her fighting career, documentary, and abuse:

It just shows that no matter what you’ve been through, it doesn’t have to define you. It’s about what you do with the bad things that happen in life. You have the power to make something from it—you don’t have to let it consume you. And I never did.

FightToLive DF 2B2A9990 Rowdy Bec Rawlings

The documentary not only highlights her personal struggles but also aims to educate viewers on recognizing red flags in relationships and supporting those at risk. bec Rawlings has used her platform as an athlete to address the alarming statistics surrounding domestic violence. In Australia alone, 25 women were murdered by loved ones in 2024.

The documentary does a really good job of educating people—helping viewers recognize red flags for themselves or for a friend or loved one who might be in a dangerous relationship. It shows how to help them, how to reach out, and how to recognize those signs.

Through Fight to Live and her ongoing advocacy efforts, Bec Rawlings is proving that even the toughest battles can lead to meaningful change

