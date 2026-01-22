Why Rose Namajunas Will Mentally Struggle To Face UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko: “Definitely Be Conflicting Emotions”

Rose Namajunas feels that fighting Valentina Shevchenko someday would seem uncomfortable to her.

Namajunas is gearing up to face No. 2 ranked Natalia Silva in a pivotal flyweight clash on the main card of UFC 324 this Saturday, January 24, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former two-time UFC strawweight champion was originally scheduled to meet Alexa Grasso, but the ex-125-pound queen withdrew a month ago, prompting Silva to step in on short notice as her replacement and further elevating the stakes of the matchup.

“Thug” recently revealed that the UFC has told her a win this weekend would secure her a flyweight title shot against reiging champ Valentina Shevchenko, putting her within reach of becoming a two-division champion.

However, for Namajunas, the opportunity comes with an added personal toll.

Rose Namajunas Says Facing Valentina Shevchenko Would Be A Dream And A Dilemma

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Rose Namajunas addressed the possibility of facing reigning flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko after a potential win over Natalia Silva at UFC 324.

While she described it as a dream matchup, “Thug” admitted the idea also feels uncomfortable and unusual, given that Shevchenko is both an idol and a longtime friend.

“It’ll be weird, but I mean, we’re martial artists,” Namajunas said. “At the end of the day, I would love to have a conversation about it and talk with her first and everything like that, because she’s somebody who inspired me and I’ve looked up to.”

“It would definitely be conflicting emotions, but at the same time, I’m down to do it,” Namajunas added. “I would understand if there were conflicting thoughts because it’d be weird, but we can cross that bridge when we get to it. She’s literally my favorite female fighter, so it’d be so weird because, obviously, I would never want to see her lose. But then I would have to go into a fight and try to beat her… It would be a dream come true, but also feel like, ‘awe.’”

Rose Namajunas is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Miranda Maverick at UFC Atlanta in June 2025. Since making the move to the 125-pound division, “Thug” has posted a 3-2 record, with her only setbacks coming against elite contenders Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot.