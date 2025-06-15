Rose Namajunas bounces back with decision win over Miranda Maverick – UFC Atlanta Highlights

Former two-time undisputed strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas is back to winning-ways once more, landing a unanimous decision win tonight over former training partner, Miranda Maverick in the pair’s UFC Atlanta co-headliner in Georgia.

Namajunas, the current number seven ranked flyweight challenger, is also a former two-time strawweight titleholder during her lenghty spell in the Octagon.

Last time out, the Milwaukee-born contender suffered a decision loss to top-contender, Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton last year in the pair’s co-main event bout.

And firing on all cynliders tonight despite a second round scare from Maverick, Namajunas managed to survive through a gutsy arm-triangle choke submission attempt from the former.

In the third round, Namajunas would push the pace to her most successful moment in the fire, ducking under a landing a short left hook — felling Maverick — who managed to survive and see the buzzer.

Taking home a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) win — on a main card stacked with judging outcomes tonight, Namajunas is once more on track to a pivotal fight at the flyweight limit.

Below, catch the highlights from Rose Namajunas’ win at UFC Atlanta

OUT OF NOWHERE! @FearTheMaverick ends Round 2 with a close submission attempt!



[ #UFCAtlanta LIVE NOW on ESPN & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/HAxxojNO27 — UFC (@ufc) June 15, 2025