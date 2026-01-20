Natalia Silva Opens as Heavy Favorite Against Rose Namajunas at UFC 324

UFC 324 brings a key women’s flyweight bout to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 24, with fast-rising contender Natália Silva meeting former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in what profiles as an unofficial title eliminator at 125 pounds.​

Rose Namajunas vs. Natália Silva Odds

The moneyline tells a clear story. Offshore openers had Silva a modest favorite around -150 with Namajunas +130. As betting limits increased, sharp action drove Silva into -400, with Namajunas around +300. Others list Silva even steeper at -450 with Namajunas +300, while some market show major books clustering in the -380 to -410 range for Silva and +310 to +340 for Namajunas.

Method-of-victory markets lean strongly toward a long fight decided on the cards. Silva by decision is largely listed at +150, a number that implies roughly a 40 percent chance she wins specifically on the scorecards versus about an 80 percent implied chance she wins by any method at -400.

That view lines up with Silva’s recent run: against top-tier opposition such as Jessica Andrade and Alexa Grasso, she won clean unanimous decisions rather than chasing risky finishes over three rounds.

Silva enters on a 13-fight winning streak and a perfect 7-0 UFC record, with five knockouts and seven submissions overall, but her recent climb into contention has been built on output and control rather than constant finishes. She averages around five significant strikes landed per minute against significantly lower absorption, uses long-range kicking and stance switches, and has shut down the bulk of takedown attempts she has faced.

Namajunas brings the résumé advantage and the more established name. A former two-time strawweight champion, she has collected wins over Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Zhang Weili and Jessica Andrade at 115 pounds, and her move to flyweight has produced decision victories over Amanda Ribas, Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick, offset by losses to Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield. At 125 she has leaned on technical boxing, footwork and opportunistic takedowns more than raw finishing, going the distance in all five of her recent flyweight bouts.

Taken together, the odds and props frame UFC 324’s Silva vs. Namajunas matchup as a high-level, three-round striking battle in which Silva is expected to carry the initiative and volume, with the most common betting position projecting a Silva decision and Namajunas needing either a near-perfect tactical performance on the cards or a late grappling breakthrough to upset the numbers.