Ahead of her own Octagon return this weekend at UFC Vegas 77, Chelsea Chandler has revealed that she has heard that inaugural bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey is expected to make good on a speculated return to the sport – at the featherweight limit to boot.

Chandler, the current number fifteen ranked bantamweight contender, is slated to a featherweight walk this weekend at UFC Vegas 77, taking on Brazilian contender, Norma Dumont at the UFC Apex facility.

Landing in the Octagon back in October of last year, Chandler debuted with a first round knockout win over Julija Stoliarenko – earning a Performance of the Night bonus.

Chelsea Chandler claims she’s heard rumblings of a Ronda Rousey return to UFC

And during her media availability today ahead of her clash with Dumont at the featherweight limit, Chandler has claimed she has heard how current WWE (World Wreslting Entertainment) star, Ronda Rousey, is in line for a much-rumored return to UFC – making a featherweight division climb to boot.

“Yeah, they’re really is no bantamweight champion,” Chelsea Chandler told assembled media ahead of UFC Vegas 77. “But, I’ve been hearing that Ronda (Rousey) is coming back. And I’ve heard she’s coming back at ‘45 (145 pounds). So, you never know.”

Sidelined from mixed martial arts competition since UFC 207 back in December of 2016, Ronda Rousey suffered a stunning first round TKO loss to former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes in the event headliner.

The year prior, the Californian dropped her undisputed bantamweight crown in a spectacular second round high-kick KO loss to incoming event headliner, Holly Holm.

Boasting a 12-2 professional record, Rousey, 35, a former Strikeforce bantamweight champion and inaugural UFC bantamweight gold holder, had racked up successful title defenses against Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano, and most recently, Bethe Correia.

In recent weeks, Rousey has been continually linked with a return to the Octagon – reflecting on her 2014 stoppage win over the above-mentioned, Davis, just yesterday on her official Twitter account to boot.