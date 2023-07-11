Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey has once more drawn speculation on a potential return to the UFC in the future – sharing similarities to a finishing sequence in her 2014 title defense against Alexis Davis, and a recent professional wrestling match under the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) banner.

Rousey, a former undisputed Strikeforce bantamweight champion and the inaugural UFC bantamweight titleholder, most recently competed in combat sports back in December 2016 atop a UFC 207 pay-per-view card, suffering a first round TKO loss to former two-weight champion, Amanda Nunes.

The loss came as Ronda Rousey’s second consecutively, following a 2015 knockout loss to incoming UFC Vegas 77 headliner, Holly Holm, in the pair’s bantamweight championship fight.

Exiting the Octagon boasting a 12-2 professional record, Californian veteran, Rousey, who has since turned her talents to a hugely-impressive professional wrestling stint under the banner of the WWE, has been linked with a return to the UFC following the June retirement of former foe and Brazilian icon, Nunes.

Backed to skip the cue and fight immediately for bantamweight gold in a potential return by UFC play-by-play lead, Jon Anik, Rousey was also tipped to compete for vacant spoils by former strawweight queen, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who heaped praise on the veteran.

Adding fuel to the proverbial fire regarding a potential Octagon comeback, Ronda Rousey featured in a betting advertisement for UFC 290 over the weekend, leading to further speculation regarding a comeback to combat sports.

Ronda Rousey reflects on 2014 UFC win in latest social media post today

And on her official Twitter account today, Rousey shared footage of her wrestling under the WWE banner, as well as her 16-second TKO win over the aforenoted, Davis back in 2014, spliced with some mixed martial arts training footage.

Some things never change pic.twitter.com/dECS6Dcl1o — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 11, 2023

Beginning her professional record ni the midst of a 12-fight winning run, Rousey has landed notable career wins over the likes of Julia Budd, Miesha Tate, Sarah Kaufmann, Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano, and most recently, Bethe Correia.