Roman Dolidze Ready to Submit ‘Fluffy’ Anthony Hernandez “Let’s see who is a better grappler.”

A clash between two top 10 middleweights takes place at the UFC APEX on August 9th, when 10th-ranked Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez takes on the 9th-ranked Roman ‘The Caucasian’ Dolidze.

Hernandez is coming into the contest riding a very impressive seven-fight win streak, with wins over big names such as Brendan Allen and Michel Pereira.

Dolidze is also on a win streak of his own, having won his last three fights in a row. His most recent win was a 5-round victory over middleweight veteran Marvin Vettori.

Roman Dolidze wants a grappling affair

Roman Dolidze is a true finisher, with 73% of his fights not seeing the judges’ scorecards.

Anthony Hernandez is also not a stranger to securing a finish, with a 77% finish rate and 56% of those finishes coming via submission.

Hernandez even famously submitted the jiu-jitsu ace Rodolfo Vieria, which was one of the most shocking methods of victory the UFC had seen for a while.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Dolidze challenged Hernandez to see which of the two is the better grappler.

“People know, maybe some people forget, but I’m a high-level grappler. If somebody wants to go on the ground with me, okay, let’s go. Let’s see who is a better grappler.” He said.

Dolidze is full of confidence coming into his clash with Hernandez, but at 37 years old, it is now or never for the Georgian native.

Where does a win take Dolidze?

The fight between Dolidze and Hernandez could shake up the middleweight division, as both men are on big win streaks, and a win for either one could see them earn a top-5 fight next.

Dolidze’s most recent loss came to the number one contender at Middleweight, Nassourdine Imavov, via a majority decision.

Imavov is notably taking on the surging Brazilian Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. If Imavov loses the fight, it is possible we could see a rematch with Dolidze.