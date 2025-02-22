Anthony Hernandez beats Brendan Allen again in hard fought decision win – UFC Seattle Highlights

Surging middleweight contender, Anthony Hernandez can now count it two career wins over fellow divisional challenger, Brendan Allen — turning in a hard-fought unanimous decision win over the Lousianan tonight in the co-main event of UFC Seattle.

Hernandez, the current number twelve ranked middleweight contender, first faced off with fellow challenger, Allen back in 2018, landing a unanimous decision win on that occasion too, securing the undisputed LFA middleweight championship.

And tonight, despite finding himself on the receiving end of a blistering high kick from Allen, Hernandez would have his way in the scrambles in the second and third rounds against the former, riding out a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory — adding to his stunning run of wins over Michel Pereira, Roman Kopylov, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Marc Andre-Barriault.

Off the back of his win, Hernandez revealed he had just finished a course of antibiotics yesterday and claimed he was “sick” ahead of his UFC Seattle return, before laying out plans for a title-eliminator next against the middleweight division’s elite.

Below, catch the highlights from Anthony Hernandez’s decision win over Brendan Allen