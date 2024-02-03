Nassourdine Imavov tries to brawl with Chris Curtis during main event clash against Roman Dolidze – UFC Vegas 85 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Nassourdine Imavov

Dagestani standout Nassourdine Imavov left The APEX with another big win on his resume, though it didn’t come without a bit of controversy.

From the opening bell, it was clear that Imavov had the advantage on the feet. That much was evident when he nearly finished Dolidze in the opening round with a big right hand and a heap of ground-and-pound strikes.

After a back-and-forth clinch battle in the second and third rounds, things proceeded to heat up in the fourth when Imavov delivered a blatantly illegal head kick to Dolidze who had one hand on the mat, signifying that he was a downed opponent.

As Dolidze attempted to recover, Imavov began arguing with his opponent’s corner, including UFC standout Chris Curtis. That forced referee Herb Dean to step in and threaten to disqualify Imavov.

After a few moments, cooler heads prevailed and Dolidze was ready to continue. Clearly pissed off, Dolidze went for broke, securing his first takedown of the fight.

The fifth round was by far the most competitive with Dolidze doing a little submission hunting in the later moments, but in the end, Imavov survived the final five and scored his fifth win inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Nassourdine Imavov def. Roman Dolidze via majority decision (49-44, 47-47, 48-46)

Check Out Highlights From Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 85:

