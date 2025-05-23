Report – Roman Dolidze books UFC Vegas 109 main event fight with Anthony Hernandez in August

Georgian middleweight contender, Roman Dolidze is set for his second straight main event bout this summer, booking a UFC Vegas 109 headliner against surging contender, Anthony Hernandez in a high-stakes clash in August.

Dolidze, who most recently avenged a prior decision loss to former title challenger, Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 104 back in March, turning in his third consecutive victory.

As for surging grappling ace, Hernandez, the fan-favorite contender also land a win in his most recent outing — turning in a second career success over incoming co-headliner, Brendan Allen in the co-main event clash at UFC Fight Night Seattle back in February.

Roman Dolidze books UFC Vegas 109 headliner with Anthony Hernandez

News of Roman Dolidze’s main event return against Anthony Hernandez was first reported by X user, @realkevinK this evening.

Prior to his main event win over Vettori back in March of this year, surging number eight-ranked middleweight contender, Dolidze had bested the duo of Kevin Holland, and former light heavyweight title challenger, the recently-retired, Anthony Smith.

In the midst of an impressive run of seven consecutive victories himself, Hernandez, a former LFA middleweight champion, has bested names including Michel Pereira, Roman Kopylov, Edmen Shahbazyan, and Marc Andre-Barriault to name a few during his recent winning spree.