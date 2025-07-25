As fight night approaches, scheduled for July 26, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, the bout between former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder, a former two-division champion from ONE, stands as one of the most intriguing matchups of the year. Here’s a breakdown of where the odds stood during fight week, how they moved, and expert insights on possible outcomes.

Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder Fight Week Odds

Robert Whittaker has consistently been the betting favorite, but the gap narrowed as fight night approached. Early market odds had Whittaker around -190 (risk $190 to win $100) and de Ridder as a +165 underdog. In the days leading up to the event, Whittaker's odds shortened to between -162 and -145, showing a growing confidence in de Ridder based on his UFC momentum.

Meanwhile, de Ridder’s line improved to between +120 and +136 depending on the sportsbook. Some major books listed Whittaker at -150 or -155, consistently keeping him a slight favorite. These shifts indicate public betting and expert respect for de Ridder’s grappling threat, especially considering Whittaker’s recent submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in 2024.

Most analysts and bookmakers still lean toward Whittaker as the likely winner, citing his experience against elite grapplers and strikers. The most popular predicted outcome is Whittaker by decision, reflecting his cardio, tactical movement, and historical success over five-round fights. Several MMA pros and pundits foresee Whittaker using his takedown defense and striking to outlast de Ridder, with a decision or potentially a late KO/TKO as the likely method.

De Ridder’s best chance is widely viewed as securing a submission in the early rounds, capitalizing on his elite judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. Odds for de Ridder to win by submission are generally shorter than by KO, acknowledging his grappling-heavy record. Whittaker’s odds to win by KO/TKO are generally better, given his striking edge.

Robert Whittaker starts the fight as a slight favorite, but money lines have tightened through fight week as confidence in Reinier de Ridder grows, mainly due to his recent UFC wins and Whittaker’s loss to a top grappler. The consensus among experts and oddsmakers is Whittaker’s experience and all-around game give him the edge, most likely winning by decision. However, if de Ridder can execute his ground attack early, a submission isn’t out of the question. The fight is expected to be competitive, with sharp betting action narrowing the odds right up until the bell.