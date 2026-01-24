Nikita Krylov Scores Buzzer-Beating KO Over Modestas Bukauskas – UFC 324 Highlights

Nikita Krylov kept the finishes coming at UFC 324, putting away Modestas Bukauskas with three seconds left on the clock.

The opening round was fairly even, with Bukauskas getting the best of his opponent at range. However, Krylov found success in the stanza after putting Bukauskas’ back against the cage.

That trend continued in the second as Bukauskas began throwing heavy leather, looking for the one-hitter quitter. Sensing danger, Krylov clinched up, prompting a chorus of boos to rain down from the stadium seats.

Krylov effectively shut down Bukauskas’ offense for the remainder of the round, sending us to the third and final round, where Bukauskas would potentially need a finish to walk away with a win.

Just when it appeared that Krylov would coast to a decision victory, Bukauskas attempted a last-second flurry in the center of the Octagon. Unfortunately for Bukauskas, he kept his chin up in the air, allowing Krylov to counter with an overhand right that caught ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ clean and sent him crashing to the canvas mere moments before the horn.

That prompted referee Marc Goddard to step in, calling for the stoppage and handing us our fourth straight knockout on the night.

Official Result: Nikita Krylov def. Modestas Bukauskas via TKO (overhand right) at 4:57 of Round 3.

