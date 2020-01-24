Robert Whittaker Calls Out False Rumors Going Around About Him

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was expected to make his return to Octagon action at UFC 248 in March.

Whittaker was scheduled to face Jared Cannonier on the pay-per-view (PPV) card. However, “Bobby Knuckles” pulled from the event due to undisclosed personal reasons. Soon after, reports began to surface that Whittaker had actually pulled from the card because he is going to donate bone marrow to his ill daughter. Whittaker’s two-year-old daughter, Lilliana, is reportedly sick.

However, Whittaker has taken to Instagram to provide a brief update on his situation, calling out some false rumors that were going around about him. He didn’t mention the report going around about his daughter, however. Whittaker added that he’ll be back soon, stronger and better.

“Thanks everyone for all the support & well wishes, lots of false rumors out there so please ignore them. I have been off socials working with some personal matters and spending time with my family, i will back very soon, stronger & better than ever before. #alliswell #reapernation“

Whittaker comes off a second-round knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in October, where he dropped the 185-pound title to his Nigerian foe. Prior to the loss, Whittaker was on a nine-fight win streak, which included wins over Uriah Hall, Derek Brunson, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, and two wins over Yoel Romero.

His bout with Adesanya was his first official title defense due to Romero missing weight in their second bout, making it a non-title contest. The 29-year-old sounds prepared to get back on track to the 185-pound title, perhaps eventually rematching Adesanya after what was a lopsided contest in their initial bout at UFC 243.

