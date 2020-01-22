Report: Robert Whittaker Pulled From UFC 248 To Donate Bone Marrow To Daughter

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker pulled out of his fight with Jared Cannonier to reportedly donate bone marrow to his daughter.

Whittaker was set to face Cannonier at UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas. However, he recently pulled out for undisclosed personal reasons. “The Reaper” released a statement soon after where he apologized for withdrawing, and added that he needed time with his family and to refocus.

According to various reports, however, the reason behind his withdrawal is to donate bone marrow to his two-year-old daughter Lilliana who is currently sick. It should be noted that there is no real source behind the rumor as of yet.

However, it does go along with UFC president Dana White’s recent comments where he heaped praise on Whittaker’s character.

“That’s personal for Whittaker. If Whittaker wants to talk about that, he can,” White told Submission Radio of Whittaker’s withdrawal. “But I’ll tell you this, when you talk about somebody whose priorities are in the right place, who is completely selfless and down to the core a good human being, that’s Robert Whittaker.

“The reason Robert Whittaker is not fighting in this fight is one of the most unselfish things I’ve seen in my life. He’s a good man, he’s a good human being, and I have a lot of respect for him. Good luck to him in what he’s dealing with right now. I can’t put into words and articulate how I feel about Robert Whittaker. He’s the real deal, man.”

Whether it is true or not, hopefully everything goes well for Whittaker and his family in the next few months.

