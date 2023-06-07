Former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker has emerged and is still sitting as a rather sizeable betting favorite to defeat South African contender, Dricus du Plessis next month at UFC 290 – as he vies for a title shot with two-time opponent, Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker, the current #2 ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since he co-headlined UFC Fight Night Paris last year, returning to the winner’s enclosure in a one-sided unanimous decision victory against one-time title challenger, Marvin Vettori.

As for du Plessis, the former EFC and KSW champion has enjoyed a promotional-perfect run since he landed in the Octagon in 2020, most recently defeating Derek Brunson with a second round corner’s stoppage at UFC 285, landing a stoppage win over the common-foe.

Booked to meet with du Plessis this summer at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in July, Robert Whittaker is still sitting as a comfortable -350 betting favorite to defeat du Plessis – with the Pethora native touted as a +290 betting underdog currently.

A host of sites, markets, and bookies offer wagering and betting – including https://casinozeus.net/, on a host of events including mixed martial arts, as the UFC touches down in ‘Sin City’ once more this July to host International Fight Week at UFC 290.

Touted as an official title-eliminator at the middleweight limit, Robert Whittaker, who has suffered two career losses to the above-mentioned undisputed middleweight best, Adesanya, has been welcomed as a next opponent by the latter, however, the City Kickboxing staple, who has been earmarked to fight at UFC 293 in September – has called infamously for a fight with rival, du Plessis.

Winning interim middleweight gold back in July 2017, Robert Whittaker managed to land a close, unanimous decision win over Yoel Romero, before retaining the title in an immediate title rematch win over the Cuban wrestling veteran.

Suffering a second round KO loss to Adesanya in a 2019 title unification fight, Robert Whittaker would earn a title rematch with the former back in February of last year, off the back of a trio of triumphs against Darren Till. Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum.

En route to interim championship spoils, Robert Whittaker had turned in consecutive victories against the likes of Brad Tavares, Uriah Hall, Derek Brunson, and Jacaré Souza.

19-2 as a professional, du Plessis has turned in an impressive five separate wins since landing the Octagon three years ago. The South African enjoyed an impressive run last year to boot, landing a finish over common-foe, Till – before his stoppage success over the aforenoted veteran middleweight contender, Brunson.

UFC 290 takes place on July 8. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with a featherweight title unification fight between Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder, Yair Rodríguez slated to take main event honors.

In the night’s co-headliner, current flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno takes on surging Brazilian contender, Alexandre Pantoja in a championship rematch. Moreno suffered a prior loss to Pantoja on The Ultimate Fighter, as well as a decision defeat to the latter at UFC Fight Night Santiago in Chile back in 2018.