Ring Girl Lexi Williams Stuns Boxing Fans, Steals Show at Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Event

ByTimothy Wheaton
Mike Tyson Jake Paul Lexi WIlliams Ring Girls Sydney Thomas 1

Ring girl Lexi Williams was the highlight for many fans trying to watch the Netflix boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The co-main event saw an electrifying rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano and the ring girl Lexi Williams added to the show.

Who Is Lexi Williams?

Lexi Williams is a professional model and social media influencer who has gained significant popularity in recent years. Originally she is from Tennessee but now lives in California. With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone, she has worked with big brands like Fashion Nova and Bikini Crush Swimwear and has even been part of important events like the 2024 Miami Swim Week or the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event.

READ MORE:  Iron Mike Tyson Recalls Prison Survival Tactics Ahead of Jake Paul Clash 'Chaos All Over'
lexi williams 2

Lexi Williams model

She graduated from university with a Bachelor’s Degree and as of 2024, she’s estimated to be worth around $2 million. Looking ahead, Lexi plans to keep growing her modeling career and might even start her own fashion line. She is known for sharing her professional modeling photos, travel adventures, and fitness content on social media.

Mike Tyson Jake Paul Lexi WIlliams Ring Girls Sydney Thomas

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Netflix faced backlash for buffering issues and poor video quality, leading to refund demands and subscription cancellations. Amid the controversy, ring girl Lexi Williams stole the spotlight, earning praise as the “real winner” of the night.

Lexi Williams Ring Girl Model
Lexi Williams Ring Girls 3

From social media posts, fans commented on the model and ring girl saying:

READ MORE:  Netflix Scores Big Numbers With 120M Viewers for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Crashed the Site

“You knew we was looking for you huh”

Had the whole world like “what fight?”

True winner of the night tbh

Tyson might’ve lost but we won 😌

Was watching u more than the fight ngl😂

Best part of the fight 🖤

“The true winners of this event”

“The MVP for sure, queen ❤️”

Lexi Williams 2
@thatcutielexi

there she goes❤️🥊 you found me! #paulvstyson #fyp #fyppp

♬ original sound – ‍taya
@thatcutielexi

walking into the ring like…❤️🖤 #paulvstyson #fight #fyp #youfoundme

♬ Never Lose Me – Flo Milli
READ MORE:  ‘Grave Error’: Logan Paul Says Mike Tyson's Slap Was Iconic on Jake Paul

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts