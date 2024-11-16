Mike Tyson releases worrying statement after Jake Paul fight loss: ‘I almost died in June’

Off the back of his decision loss overnight to Jake Paul, boxing icon, Mike Tyson has revealed he nearly died before his planned pairing with Paul earlier this summer — in which he withdrew from a June clash due to a health issue.

Tyson, who snapped a 19-year retirement from professional boxing overnight, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Ohio native, Paul in their eight round grudge match, with the Brooklyn native fighting in the squared circle at 58 years of age.

Failing to ever get going against Paul despite a few notable counter strikes, the veteran Tyson would drop a one-sided unanimous judging loss to the now-11-1 professional boxer, suffering his third consecutive defeat since his 2006 stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in Washington.

Mike Tyson reveals he “almost died” amid litany of health issues earlier this summer

And tonight on social media, Tyson released a statement on social media following his bout with Paul, revealing he “almost died” in June following a litany of health issues, which initially ruled him from a summer fight with the outspoken influencer and social media star.

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night,” Mike Tyson posted on his official X account. “No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for,” Mike Tyson explained. “Thank you.”