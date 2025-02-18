World-famous strongman Eddie Hall made a video where he trained like a pro kickboxer with the generational great and Glory Kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven. In the video, he trains like a Kickboxer for a day with Rico Verhoeven, who shows him the basics of kickboxing and just how difficult the training can be.

This day of training culminated in Eddie Hall letting Rico Verhoeven leg kick multiple times, gradually building to his full power. This sent the strongman crashing down, but Eddie Hall was a good sport in the whole situation.

Eddie would also join Rico to see what exactly a heavyweight world champion kickboxer has for a meal and what type of workout he does in top athletic form. Verhoeven has one of the highest fight IQs in kickboxing and one of the best overall athletic physiques in the sport, especially at heavyweight. A division is known for people keeping excess pounds since heavyweights rarely ever cut weight like the lower division.

Eddie Hall testing himself is nothing new, and Rico Verhoeven is here to help

Hall is a man who breaks the returning stereotype of the egotistical lifter who believes he can beat martial artists and pro fighters in street fights because they’re stronger. However, Hall is different and is not only an incredible athlete in his own sports but one the best strongmen to ever come out of the UK. Despite the ability to stay in the comfort of his own sport, he has shown a true martial arts spirit training with much bigger training partners

Who are far more skilled and often put a bit of beating on him, such as in this video where he is dropped by a head kick quite brutally.

However, Hall’s attitude of taking it in stride and accepting that these things will happen is part of what makes him so endearing in the martial arts world, despite only being here for a good time, not a long time. Luckily for him, he has people like Rico “the king of kickboxing” Verhoeven, who are willing to help him out on his martial arts journey.